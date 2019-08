Jacob Ronald Cathorall, 26, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at his home in Bethalto.

The family will hold a memorial visitation from 10:30 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Rosewood Heights. Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights.