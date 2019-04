Beloved mother and grandmother Jacqueline “Jackie” Atkinson, 86, died peacefully at 3:04 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at her home in Rosewood Heights.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until funeral at 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Dan Bowers will officiate. Burial will be private at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.