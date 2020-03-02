Jacqueline “Jackie” L. Ladd, 61, of Wood River, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
