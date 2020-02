Jacqueline “Jackie” Ruth Woods

Jacqueline “Jackie” Ruth Woods, 96, of Granite City, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday, February 3, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel. Jackie will be laid to rest with Joseph at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.