Jacquelyn K. Owens, 67, of Alton, passed at 11:28 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Per Jacquelyn’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A private memorial service will be held at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Inurnment will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.