Jacquelyn Sue Dutchik

Jacquelyn Sue Dutchik, 76, of East Alton, passed away at 11:22 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.