Jaden Lee Krauss

Jaden Lee Krauss, 13, of Centralia, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

Jaden was born December 18, 2005, in Granite City, son of Jaianna Grant and Timothy Krauss.

In addition to his mother, Jaianna Grant of Centralia, and father, Timothy Krauss of Memphis, Tenn., he is also survived by his grandmother, Ava Joyce Grant of Centralia; grandfather, Tony Williams of Pennsylvania; great-grandmother, Evalyn Grant of Centralia; an uncle, Jack Grant of Centralia; a great-uncle, Daniel Grant of Iowa; his girlfriend, Haylee Pitchford of Centralia; family friends, McMillan Family, Hawley Family and Jolliff Family; and numerous friends who have been there for Jaden’s Family.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Harold W. Grant of North Carolina.

Jaden was a student at the Centralia Junior High School, where he enjoyed running track. He also enjoyed playing video games, live streaming, and making videos for his YouTube channel. Jaden had a passion for cooking and listening to music. He loved spending time with his girlfriend, Haylee, his family and friends. Jaden had a big heart and would accept anyone for who they were, and his legacy will live on through the organ donor recipients.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home in Centralia with Pastor Seth Baltzell officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Jaianna Grant and will be accepted at the Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home and Cremation Services at 235 N. Sycamore St., Centralia, IL 62801, (618) 532-3523, who are honored to be of service to Jaden’s Family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting sutherlandfuneralhome.com.