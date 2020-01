James “Eddie” E. Ballhurst

James “Eddie” E. Ballhurst, 76, of Godfrey, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at Evelyn’s House Hospice Center in Creve Coeur, Mo.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, January 16, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 17, at St Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Father Frank Kuczera, OMI, to officiate. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church.