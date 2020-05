James “Eddie” Edgar Richards

James “Eddie” Edgar Richards, age 72, of Godfrey, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home.

Carcade visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A private service will be held at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, with Chaplain Randy Butler officiating. Burial will take place in Valhalla Memorial Park with military burial rites provided by Alton VFW Post No. 1308.