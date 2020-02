James “Jim” A. Bizaillion

James “Jim” A. Bizaillion, 88, of Godfrey, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, at the Crosspoint Baptist Church, 4539 Wanda Road in Edwardsville, with Pastor Tony Rangel and Pastor Webb Cunningham officiating. Burial will take place at Wanda Cemetery, with the Alton VFW Post 1308 presenting military rites.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.