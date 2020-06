James “Jim” Joseph Wickman

James “Jim” Joseph Wickman, age 90, of Granite City, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Private family visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. In celebration of his life, a funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 15, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.