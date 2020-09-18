James “Jim” Ronnie Alsop

James “Jim” Ronnie Alsop, age 78, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles, MO. Jim was born on January 9, 1942 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late James Harold Alsop and Imogene (Brewer) Alsop.

On July 2, 1966, Jim married Patricia Cerutti, the love of his life at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Granite City, IL. Jim was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and a 3rd and 4th Degree Knight with Tri-Cities Knights of Columbus in Granite City, IL. Jim worked as a store manager at various hardware stores in the metro east area and he retired from Michaels as a store manager in Fairview Heights, IL. He enjoyed reading and volunteering at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Jim also enjoyed detailing cars and his vehicles were always spotless. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a friend to many. Jim will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his devoted wife of fifty-four years, Patricia Alsop of Granite City, IL; loving children, Brett (Amy) Alsop of Granite City, IL, Bart (Elizabeth) Alsop of Lake St. Louis, MO and Erica (Christopher) Goclan of Glen Carbon, IL; proud grandfather to Nicholas, Konnor, Alex, Kaya, Annie, McKenna and Mayleigh; extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, IL.

In celebration of his life, funeral mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church with Father Alfred Tumwesigye officiating.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.

Memorial donations may be given in the form of masses or to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church or American Parkinson Disease Association.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.