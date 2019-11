James “Papa Jim” D. McLain

James “Papa Jim” D. McLain, 81, of Wood River, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at Christian Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, where services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, with Rev. David Schultz officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.