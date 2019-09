James “Son” Allen Kite III

James “Son” Allen Kite III, 27, of Collinsville, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Belleville Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 11:30 a.m. Monday, September 9, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery in Collinsville.