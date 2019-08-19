James A. Bernaix

James A. Bernaix, 87, of Granite City, passed away at 1:45 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Fountainview Manor in Granite City.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, at Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 22, at the church, with Rev. Tim Pate officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.