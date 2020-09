James A. Laux

James A. Laux, age 84, of Maryville, formerly of Alton, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Anderson Hospital, with his family by his side.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are limited to 25 people at the graveside visitation at 10 a.m. until the committal service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 4, at Valhalla Memorial Park with Pastor Daniel Ervin officiating.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.