James B. Grieve

James B. Grieve, 42, of Moro, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, surrounded by family and friends.

A visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, October 20, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 21, at the funeral home, with Pastor Willard Meyer officiating. Graveside services will immediately follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.