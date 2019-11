James Benjiman Warmack

James Benjiman Warmack, 40, of Alton, died unexpectedly from natural causes at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at OSF St. Anthony’s Healthcare Center.

A memorial service will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, November 8, at the Bethalto Christian Church. Rev. Tony Jackson will officiate.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.