James C. Tieman, 74, of Edwardsville, died at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Evelyn’s House Hospice in St. Louis.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.