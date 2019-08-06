James Creath Cox

James Creath Cox, 91, formerly of Cantril, Iowa, passed away peacefully in his home in Des Moines, Iowa, on August 2, 2019. Jim was born in the family farmhouse in Cantril on January 19, 1928, to Paul and Neva (Creath) Cox. A graduate of Cantril High School, he enlisted in the Air Force and served his country from 1950-1953. Jim farmed with his father until he was 50 years old and then owned and operated Ziggy’s Roller Rink in Bethalto for eight years. He and his wife, Linda, then moved to Des Moines and were craftsmen of many beautiful solid wood display cases. Jim married Lois Rae Watts and they later divorced. Jim later married Sandra Jeanene Critchlow in 1960, and she passed away in 1977. In 1978, Jim married Linda Lang Westphal, who survives. They would have celebrated 41 years of marriage on August 5.

Besides his wife, Linda, also surviving are four daughters, Melody Jennings (Charles) of Kirksville, Mo., Alyse Aimone (Michael) of Bethalto, Kim Westphal (Shawn Sherman) of Wood River, and Kandi Westphal-Shelton (Matthew) of Des Moines. Grandchildren include Natasha Woolsey (Jason) of Roxana, Breanna Carder of East Alton, Misty Treanor (Stephen) of Des Moines, Larry and Cassie Jennings of Kirksville, Mo., and Daykota and Mayson Shelton of Des Moines. Great-grandchildren include Aubrey Rose Woolsey and Trynt Shallan Sherman. He was also survived by his faithful and very loving four-legged companion, Jazzy. Preceding Jim in death were his parents and his sister, Jeanne Stevens.

Jim enjoyed the great outdoors, whether it was shooting archery, looking for Indian arrowheads, coyote hunting or caring for his farmland. Jim, along with a few Indian relic enthusiasts, started the Iowa Hawkeye State Archaeological Society meeting in Keosauqua, Iowa, held over Labor Day weekend. He was this organization’s first president. Many enjoyable evenings were spent entertaining his “rock hound” friends on the farm before the Sunday meeting. He was an accomplished ballroom dancer and besides teaching dance with his wife, Sandra, spent many evenings “cutting a rug” at the Palms Supper Club in Fort Madison. Jim also enjoyed roller skating, a good joke (or two) and never knew a stranger.

Jim’s wishes were to be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held in Des Moines at the Saylor Township Fire Department from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, September 28. His ashes will be interred next to Sandra Cox at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Cantril the following day. Memorials can be made in Jim’s honor to any veteran organization.