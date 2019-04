James H. Redmon

James H. Redmon, 98, of Wood River, departed this life escorted by angels into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 15, 2019.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral services will abe at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19. Pastor Kenneth Harper will officiate. Burial will follow at Short Cemetery in Bethalto; VFW Post 1308 will be performing military rites.