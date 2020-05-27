James Joe Brown Jr.
James Joe Brown Jr., 55, of Cottage Hills, passed away at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital ER in Alton.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
