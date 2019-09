James K. Cope

James K. Cope, 84, of Godfrey, passed peacefully at 7:15 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until memorial service at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, at Godfrey First United Methodist Church. Rev. Jay Hanscom will officiate.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.