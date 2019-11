James L. Shelton, 78, of Alpharetta, Ga., formerly of Plano, Texas, died Monday, November 25, 2019, at The Crossing in Alpharetta.

Funeral services will be Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Alpharetta. Interment will be at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, in Cherokee County, Ga.

Local arrangements handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel.