James Lavelle Jemison, 49, having accepted and professed Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, entered into eternal rest at 8:55 pm. January 14, 2020, at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minn., surrounded by family and friends.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at New Mount Zion Baptist Church, 307 Goethe St. in Collinsville, with Pastor Marion DeBoe, officiant.

Irwin Chapel Funeral Home in Granite City is handling local arrangements