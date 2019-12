James M. Long, 79, of Alton, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Burial will take place in St. Patrick Cemetery with military burial rites provided by Alton VFW Post No. 1308.