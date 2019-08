James Michael “Frail” Lindsey

James Michael “Frail” Lindsey, 70, of Alton, passed away at 7:42 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home.

A celebration of life will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, at Fast Eddie’s Bon Air in Alton. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton at a later date.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home is handling arrangements.