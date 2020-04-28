James N. Pleasant
James N. Pleasant, 83, of Godfrey, passed away at 12:22 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his residence.
Services will be private at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
