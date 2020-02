James P. Stelbrink, age 72, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at his home in Pearl.

Visitation will be 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 22, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Anselm’s Catholic Church in Kampsville. Burial will take place St. Anselm’s Cemetery, with military burial rites provided by the Kampsville VFW Post.