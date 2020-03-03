James R. Stogsdill

James R. Stogsdill, son of the late James Perry Stogsdill and Elizabeth Francis Boulware Stogsdill, was born on March 20, 1928, in Marble Hill, Mo., and departed this life on February 29, 2020, at Southeast Health of Stoddard County at the age of 91 years.

Visitation and services were Tuesday, March 3, at Mathis Funeral Home in Dexter, with Rev. Steve Fitzpatrick officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.