James Raymond Grant, 58, of Granite City, passed away at 4:40 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Services are private.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
James Raymond Grant, 58, of Granite City, passed away at 4:40 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Services are private.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018