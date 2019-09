James Thomas “Red” Coleman, 81, of Bethalto, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

A celebration of life memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, at Lifebrook Church in Bethalto. Pastor Steve VanFossett will officiate. Internment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.