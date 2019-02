James Robert Simpson Jr., 81, of Pontoon Beach, died on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, February 22, at Wojstrom Funeral Home in Granite City. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 23, at Wojstrom Funeral Home in Granite City, with burial to follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.