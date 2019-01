James Ronald “Ron” Waltz

James Ronald “Ron” Waltz, 71, of Bethalto, entered into rest Sunday, January 27, 2019, at his home surrounded by loved ones, after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 31, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.