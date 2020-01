James Russell Yotter

James Russell Yotter, 71, of Worden, passed away at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at his residence.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, January 4, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.  Military rites will be conducted at 1 p.m. by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.