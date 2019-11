James S. Stromske

James S. Stromske, 88, of Godfrey, died peacefully surrounded by family at 11:57 p.m. on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, 2019 at Jerseyville Manor.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 14, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Father Don Wolford will officiate. Burial will be private.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.