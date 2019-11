James S. Young

James S. Young, 91, of Troy, Ill., passed away peacefully Monday, November 25, 2019, at his home in Troy.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, November 29, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of James life, services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 30, at the funeral home, with Pastor Charles West officiating. Burial will follow with full military rites at Friedens Cemetery in Troy.