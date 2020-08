James Simms

James W. "Jim" Simms, 85, of East Moline, Ill., died August 7, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline.

Visitation will be from noon until service at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with military honors.