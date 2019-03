James V. Crump, 79, of Wood River, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

A celebration of life memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Tim Pate will officiate. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.