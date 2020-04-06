James W. Colley

James W. Colley, 68, of Bethalto, passed away at 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on July 6, 1951, in Alton, the son of the late Wesley and Maude (Fralix) Colley. He married the former Pam Colley on March 18, 1972, in Alton, and she survives. Other survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Lori and Jesse Fassler of Alton and Jaimee and Ed McKinnon of Jerseyville; one son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Misty Colley of Cottage Hills; five grandchildren, Conner, Jenna, Livia, Clayton, and Jaxtyn; three brothers and a sister-in-law, Jerry Colley of Bethalto, Mike and Angie Colley of Bethalto, and Tim Colley of Wood River; many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Jim was employed as an adjuster at Olin for 43 years prior to his retirement. He loved to fish and hunt.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private graveside services will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to BJC Hospice of Alton.

Online guestbook is available at pitchfordfuneralhome.com.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.