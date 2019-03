James William Strebel

James William Strebel, 63, of Godfrey, passed away at 11:21 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Fountain View Manor in Granite City.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, where a prayer service will be at 3:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, with Fr. Jeremy Paulin OMV celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.