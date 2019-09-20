James Wingert, 95, of Godfrey, passed away at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Per his wishes, cremation rights will be accorded.
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is handling arrangements.
