Jamie Lynn Edelen

Jamie Lynn Edelen, 18, of Brighton, went to be with the Lord at 6:40 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, October 4. Rev. Charles Schwaab will officiate. Burial will be at Elsah Cemetery.