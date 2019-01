Jan L. Klie

Jan L. Klie, 67, of Edwardsville, passed away at 12:20 p.m. Monday, January 14, 2019, at her residence.

A memorial visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, January 21, 2019, at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church, with Father Patrick D. Gibbons officiating. As per her request, Jan’s body was donated to the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.