Jana J. Gingerich

Jana J. Gingerich, 51, of Edwardsville, died at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon.

There is no visitation; a graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery Chapel in Edwardsville.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.