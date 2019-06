Jane M. Colbert

Jane M. Colbert, 85, died at 7:41 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Alton.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.