Janet C. Perini

Janet C. Perini, 80, of Troy, formerly of Edwardsville, passed away at 5:01 a.m. Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at her residence.

Visitation will be 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Daniel Bergbower officiating. Burial will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.