Janet G. (Maloney) Yates

Janet G. (Maloney) Yates, 78, died at 5:25 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, November 21, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, November 22, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.