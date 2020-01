Janet H. Wood

Janet H. Wood, 74, of Alton, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, with Fr. Steven Janoski officiating. Burial will take place in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home of Alton is in charge of arrangements.