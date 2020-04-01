Janet Jones–Maddox
Janet Jones–Maddox, 70, of East Alton, passed away at 8:13 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her residence.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
Janet Jones–Maddox
Janet Jones–Maddox, 70, of East Alton, passed away at 8:13 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her residence.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018